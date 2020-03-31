First, we became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, March 27, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported there were 103,321 confirmed cases and 1,668 deaths in the United States.
Second, as businesses across the country closed, leaving many workers without income, first-time claims for unemployment benefits hit an all-time high of 3.3 million. The previous record of 695,000 was set in 1982, during one of the deepest recessions the United States had experienced to date.
Third, Congress passed the biggest aid package in history. The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was signed into law last week. The CARES Act authorizes financial support for workers and businesses, including:
• Relief checks. If you earn less than $75,000, and file taxes singly, you can expect a one-time payment of $1,200. If you’re married, you and your spouse will each receive a check. Children will receive $500 each. Social Security benefit recipients will receive checks, too.
• Higher unemployment benefits. CARES raised unemployment benefits by $600 a week for four months.
• Tax credits for businesses that keep paying employees. Businesses of all sizes are eligible for a tax credit intended to keep workers on the payroll. The credit is up “to 50% of payroll on the first $10,000 of compensation, including health benefits, for each employee,” reported NPR.
U.S. stock markets rallied on the news. Some speculated the shortest bear market in history had ended, but Randall Forsyth of Barron’s cautioned, “To anybody who has been around for a market cycle or more, that pop was the very essence of a bear-market rally, and such rallies are the most violent.”
The speed of the stock market plunge over the last six weeks has left both the general public and even market experts in a state of shellshock. February and March 2020 will go down in history as containing the fastest descent into bear market territory on record. In only sixteen sessions, the S&P 500 went from its last closing high (on Feb. 19), to a more than 20% drop from that peak. Furthermore, to hit a 30% decline it took just 19 sessions. Both the stock market crash of 1929 and infamous October 1987 took a much-longer 55 days to reach the same milestone.
