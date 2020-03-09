Urban Okie Home Shop & Creative Studio recently opened at 115 S. Broadway in Downtown Edmond. Urban Okie offers a range of interior décor and gifts from dedicated designers and makers, including a selection of locally-made goods as well as fair trade, handmade and eco-friendly products.
Owned by Ashton Stovall and Tiffany Webb, Urban Okie was established in 2017 as a woodworking company that specialized in handcrafted custom furniture made from locally-sourced, sustainable materials. With the expansion into retail, customers can now shop for these custom pieces and more at the Downtown Edmond store front. Stovall still builds all of the custom furniture by hand while Webb runs the shop.
Urban Okie also offers workshops held in the store's creative studio. Recent workshops include cookie decorating, paint marbling and macramé plant hangars. A workshop focused on brush calligraphy will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
For more information, visit urbanokieshop.com.
