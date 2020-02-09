Westlake Ace Hardware has announced its store located at 821 W. Danforth in Edmond, has relocated and is offering an expanded selection of products for its customers. The new store is located at 1101 W. Danforth Rd.
The new location will have a 14,600 square foot sales floor and will feature a Backyard BBQ “store-within-a-store” concept offering an extensive selection of grills and smokers from brands including Big Green Egg, Traeger, Weber, and Pit Barrel Cooker, as well as all the latest grilling tools, supplies, and sauces.
The store will also include a new Westlake Pet Supply that will carry an extensive array of pet food, toys, grooming products, health supplies, bedding, carriers, and treats. Featured premium food brands will include Blue Buffalo, Science Diet, Nutro, Taste of The Wild, Merrick, Purina, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.
“This new location will help us continue to provide our customers with the personalized service they’ve grown to rely upon, plus all of the best products available, packaged in a gorgeous, new space,” stated Mike Bogle, Westlake general manager. “We invite everyone to stop by and see what we have to offer.”
The store has been open in its current location for 20 years. Westlake Ace Hardware currently operates 15 stores in Oklahoma. The new store will host an open house in the spring on Saturday, April 11.
