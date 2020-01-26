The Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce announces the promotion of Savannah Whitehead to vice president of events and programs. In addition to Whitehead’s current responsibilities, she will help lead the chamber team through re-accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2020.
Whitehead joined the Edmond Chamber in 2016 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. In the nearly four years she has worked for the Edmond Chamber, her efforts have led to record numbers of attendance at events, as well as an increase to the chamber’s overall budget through her events and programs, sponsorship earnings and the Total Resource Campaign.
“Savannah has been a hard-working member of our team since day one and has proven that you don’t have to be a seasoned professional to make a big impact. She continues to improve every aspect of her position and I am proud to have her on staff,” said Sherry Jordan, president and CEO.
The Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce is the voice for business. It is a 100-year-old, 1,000-member organization working together to create a strong local economy and to promote the community. The Edmond Chamber provides networking opportunities and business contacts for its members and represents business interests to the government.For information about the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.edmondchamber.com.
