Carson Wooster, of Edmond and a Modern Woodmen of America representative, participated in a three‑day advisory panel event at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
Wooster was invited to the fraternal financial services organization’s headquarters to discuss ideas and share feedback to improve the organization.
Modern Woodmen’s local office is located at 101 W. 5th Street. For more information, contact Wooster at 405-513-7642.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
