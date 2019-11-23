The 2020 City of Edmond calendars are now available for Edmond residents. The calendars are free and can be picked up at most city offices including Utility Customer Service, the City First building, Public Works, the Downtown Community Center, and the Municipal Court building.
Residents can also find them at the Edmond Public Library and many businesses across Edmond.
As always, the calendars have many user-friendly features for Edmond residents such as trash collection dates, holiday office hours, council and planning commission meeting dates, city budget information, a community directory, and more.
For additional information about the 2020 City of Edmond calendar, please contact the Marketing and Public Relations office at 405-359-4531.
