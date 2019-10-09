Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, the only grief center in Central Oklahoma offering free grief support services to the entire family, has announced that for the first time in collective memory, there is a wait list for the Center’s Thursday night divorce support group.
To clear the wait list, five new volunteer group facilitators are needed to commit to serving children families two Thursdays a month, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Oklahoma has the fourth highest divorce rate in the nation, accorded to the 2017 American Community Survey, and 1 in 11 children in Oklahoma will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they graduate high school, according to a nationwide research study by Judy’s House,” said Edmond resident Erin Engelke, Calm Waters executive director. “Sadly, death and divorce touches each of us at some point in our lives, but volunteering with Calm Waters allows the community to give back and make a difference in the lives of our children and families who could use your help and support.”
To better provide training opportunities for those ready to serve children and families in grief, Calm Waters will begin offering group facilitation training, free of charge, on the second Friday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Calm Waters Center, located at 4334 N.W. Expressway, Suite 101, Oklahoma City, beginning Oct.11.
Calm Waters relies on trained volunteer group facilitators to lead a grief or divorce support group of 3 to 14 adults or children, ages 3-18, while under the leadership of Calm Waters in-house clinicians. The group facilitator role counts toward many practicum hour and college volunteer requirements.
Calm Waters group facilitator requirements include a 6-month commitment to an evening support group, a background check, two references, must be over 18, and have completed the free Calm Waters 14-hour Grief Theory training course.
To apply for the Calm Waters group facilitator role and register for training, visit http://www.calmwaters.org/volunteer-applications.
Calm Waters Center for Children and Families provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss.
