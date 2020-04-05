County Commissioner Kevin Calvey on Thursday commended Governor Stitt for his Executive Order invoking Oklahoma's Emergency Health Powers Act to address the COVID-19 crisis and calling the Legislature into special session.
“From my experience in emergency response, both as an officer in the Oklahoma National Guard in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and as a state legislator after the May 3, 1999, tornado, I commend Governor Stitt for taking strong action to protect the public during this COVID-19 crisis," Calvey said. "Invocation of the Emergency Health Powers Act is not to be taken lightly, as it temporarily concentrates power to the governor, and in the wrong hands could be used to violate citizens' civil liberties. The emergency should be invoked only as long as absolutely needed.
“But in the short term, such measures are needed to slow the spread of the virus and ‘flatten the curve’ so as not to overwhelm health care systems."
Calvey said one issue of immediate concern is to urge government officials during this health care emergency not to clog up the Oklahoma County Jail with nonviolent inmates, and not to overwhelm jail staff with book-ins of nonviolent inmates, even if the intent is to release them immediately.
“For the safety of our county jail staff and of the public generally, I strongly urge government officials to use ‘cite and release’ for nonviolent offenders, even if curfews or other travel restrictions might in the future be imposed, rather than arrests and book-ins,” Calvey said. “Especially in this emergency, it is critical to keep our jail space free for violent offenders. If COVID-19 appears in our jail population, it may become impractical to move inmates out, even if they would otherwise become eligible for release. Keeping such inmates in our jail could lead to overcrowding, which will make the situation even worse for inmates and staff.”
Calvey said he also urges the public to stay home and not travel unnecessarily.
He said, “Both for your own health and that of our fellow Oklahomans, let's all do our part to uphold the Oklahoma Standard in this emergency and protect each other.”
