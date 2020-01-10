The Edmond Planning Commission agreed 4-0 to the final plat for Cambria, a residential addition located at 3400 E. 15th Street, east of Coltrane on the south side of E. 15th Street. Tuesday’s vote was 4-0 for the single family property.
City Planner Randy Entz explained that the plat contains 22 lots on a 10-acre tract. This is a reduction of two lots from the approved preliminary plat, Entz said. The final plat conforms to the preliminary plat with the exception of the reduction in the number of lots, he said.
Homeowner J. Redding, who lives east of the property where there will be a stub-out, was concerned about construction activity near where his children walk. He also sought reassurance about the intended placement of an offsite water utility easement.
“The temporary easement will allow them to build this to the property line,” said Steve Manek, city engineer. “Once it’s built the temporary easement goes away. So then we have right-of-way to this point so that five years, 10 years, 100 years — whatever it may be — if this redevelops they have access to that street.”
Engineer Ernie Isch said the 10-foot temporary construction easement is across the street right-of-way at the dead end. This will allow the water line to go to the property line, and construct the paving all the way to Redding’s property line. The offsite water easement is separate from the temporary easement, Isch said.
“Once it’s constructed that temporary easement will go away,” Isch said.
This item will go before the Edmond City Council on Jan. 27.
