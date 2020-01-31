As a contribution to the community, university professor Omar Campos has opened an exhibition of 75 paintings of universal subjects in different media in Edmond.
This free exposition began Jan. 25 and continues through Feb. 2. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Campos said area residents are invited to appreciate fine arts at 426 North Jackson Street.
“This beautiful corner setting is surrounded by sororities where people are enjoying healthy drinks and food, accompanied by live musicians in an excellent time for art reflections,” Campos said.
Campos’ daughter, Natalie, a photographer herself, said the exhibition features unique paintings and teachings of her father’s life.
“He is an extraordinary father to me, as well,” she said. “In his honor I wish a strong appreciation on this eternal and historical connection with the whole world.”
Campos has been a professor at both the University of Central Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Anyone may attend this free exhibition, Natalie said.
