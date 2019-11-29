OKLAHOMA CITY — The three day candidate filing period for Oklahoma's Presidential Preferential Primary begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Statements of Candidacy for the Presidential Primary should be submitted to the Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at the State Election Board, located in room G28 of the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Those interested in filing for the election can download a candidate filing packet at: https://www.ok.gov/elections/Candidate_Info/Candidate_Filing/index.html.
Statements of Candidacy for the Presidential Primary must be notarized and accompanied by a filing fee. The filing fee is $5,000 and must be in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check payable to the Secretary of the State Election Board. A petition may be submitted in lieu of the filing fee. The official petition form and signature requirements can be found in the candidate filing packet.
The State Election Board will post a list of candidates who have filed for the Presidential Preferential Primary on its website at: elections.ok.gov.
December 2 - 4 is also the candidate filing period for school boards across the state. Declarations of Candidacy for the Board of Education should be filed with the candidate’s County Election Board. Those interested in filing for the election can download a candidate filing packet at: https://www.ok.gov/elections/Candidate_Info/Candidate_Filing/index.html.
