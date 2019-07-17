Plan now to attend the ‘Cedar Control and Grasses’ workshop sponsored by the Oklahoma County Conservation District. The event will be at 3-R Farms from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m July 25.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about native plant identification, beneficial plants for livestock, beneficial plants for pollinators, how plants work together, and there will be a cedar clipper demonstration on site.
Bring your lawn chair and bring your own plant for identification if you want—just include the root. Water will be provided.
3-R Farms is located ¾ mile east of the intersection of North Hiwassee Rd and East 164th/East 15th Street in Edmond, OK 73049.
District partners for this event include the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
The event is FREE to attend, but attendees are asked to RSVP to the Conservation District by 4:30 p.m. on July 22 by calling 405-415-4602 or by email to oklahomaccd@conservation.ok.gov.
