CENTURY 21 Goodyear Green in Edmond is being honored with the company’s 2019 State Award for being #1 Company by Sales Production and Closings. CENTURY 21 Goodyear Green was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global company brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles Feb. 23-26.
In its inaugural year, the CENTURY 21 "State Award" recognizes relentless sales professionals and offices that have gone 'above and beyond' providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.
"The award was created to honor our system members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Their accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice."
CENTURY 21 Goodyear Green is a full-service brokerage located at 1220 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond.
