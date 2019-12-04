Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the City of Edmond’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, is making changes to their acceptable items list. Glass and plastics marked #3 through #7 will no longer be acceptable to place in your recycling bin.
Glass examples include items such as bottles and jars.
Plastics #3, #4, #5, #6, #7 are at this time considered non-recyclable. The City of Edmond said local recycling changes are being made by Republic in response to major shifts in the recycling industry over the past two years. At this point, the carbon footprint to collect, transport and recycle glass now exceeds the benefit of recycling it, so it is no longer environmentally responsible to recycle glass. For plastics #3 through #7, there is no longer a market for the product, so there is no way to responsibly recycle it.
“We are thankful that Republic is working with its partner cities to allow our residents to continue recycling without significant pricing changes or disruptions to service,” said Solid Waste Superintendent, Bob Masterson. “The recycling industry is facing numerous challenges right now, so we strongly encourage everyone to follow the guidelines of acceptable items to avoid costly waste in the recycling stream.”
The changes to acceptable items impacts all Republic partner cities in the metro including Edmond, Midwest City, and Norman. For additional information on the recycling program, visit http://edmondok.com/edmondrecycles.
