Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Heard on Hurd will return from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Broadway and Hurd in downtown Edmond for the last event of the 2019 season.
“One of the most unique aspects of Heard on Hurd is that it is run 100% by our employees and their families volunteer efforts,” said Citizens Bank of Edmond’s President & CEO and Heard on Hurd creator, Jill Castilla. “It’s hard to believe the 6th season is coming to an end. Each and every year our local street festival steadily grows and that would not be possible without the support of our community, food vendors, retail vendors, nonprofit organizations, Edmond Police and Fire Departments, and the City of Edmond.”
Taking the main Heard on Hurd stage will be: Ben Brock at 6 p.m., a heartfelt and melancholy red dirt artist; stepmom at 7:20 p.m., an indie rock trio with dreamy three part harmonies; and headlining the show is J + The Bishops at 8:40 p.m., the brand new soulful R&B band which is setting out to create a unique and vibrant sound.
The featured nonprofit for the event will be the American Energy Swim Club. This organization was founded in May 1965 and originally known as the Oklahoma City Swim Club. The organization’s mission is to empower athletes to reach their full potential in and out of the water through a nationally recognized aquatics program that teaches and trains all levels of swimmers, emphasizing character development, team unity, and family.
Many fan favorite food trucks will be lining the streets to help close out the season, including, Wicked Hangry, Oak City Pizza Co., C’est Si Bon, Klemm’s Smoke Haus, El Reno Onion Burgers, Big O’s Pork and Dreams, Mighty Corndog, The Flying Pig, Metro Mini’s, Let’s Do Greek, Chef Ray’s Street Eats, Big Biang Theory, Rolling Café, Oh My Gogi, Kona Ice, Snow S’more, Nick’s Tamales, Chestand’s Family BBQ, The Chosen Juan, Sizzle N Spice, Kettle Popstars, Whole Latte Pie, Cookie Dough to Go, Scars and Stripes Coffee, Mob Grill, Saucee Sicilian, Taste of Soul, and more.
There will be a surplus of local vendors to shop from including: Sand Rose Soap Co., Kaleidoscope Arts, Growe Flower Truck, Modern Glitz Jewelry, Okie Sunshine Boutique, 405 Mobile Boutique, J Noelle Boutique, Nixxen Rayne, and others.
If music, shopping, and treats aren’t enough for you be sure to visit the east side of the Citizens Bank drive thru where Spartan Wars mobile Laser Combat will be set up for festival goers of all ages to enjoy. Café Evoke will also be hosting its annual cornhole tournament as the festival barricades will expand all the way to 2nd Street.
Books aren’t only located in your public libraries, walk into the Citizens Bank’s lobby at the intersection of 1st Street and Broadway where Commonplace Books will have a unique pop up shop.
Heard on Hurd participants can also take a stroll from 6-9 p.m. through the co-working community, Vault 405, to view the “My Tuscan Experience Art Exhibit,” featuring work by local Edmond artist, Connie Rish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.