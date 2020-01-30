The Edmond City Council voted 4-1 to rezone 78 acres on the north side of Danforth between Post Road and Douglas Boulevard. Mayor Dan O’Neil cast the no vote.
Edmond Planning Commission recommended the rezoning in December.
Farmhouse Partners LLC made the request to rezone the property from general agricultural to single family. Edmond Plan 2018 designates the site as suburban neighborhood II zoning which is appropriate single family zoning, said Randy Entz, city planner.
“A new waterline was installed along Danforth a quarter mile to the east and will be extended to this site,” Entz said. “Sewer will need to be extended to the west approximately 1.5 miles.”
There’s also a flood plain located on the west and south boundary of the site, Entz said.
Area residents in the path of the flood plain asked for their property to be protected from potential floods. Engineer Doug Klassen, representing the applicant, said the high point to the site is on the north line. Klassen said his team met with water resources staff and learned that bringing in sewage would require the construction of a lift station and forced main pipe to the site.
“After looking at the numbers they were significant — the forced main and lift station itself before we sewer the site was about $1.5 million,” Klassen said. “And so for 78 acres, even though we would have additional lots if we sewered them, the difference in the additional lots versus doing the 30,000-square-foot lots wouldn’t be feasible to sewering this property.”
The land was designated as a suburban neighborhood due to utilities being brought to the area. The property is intended to be developed for a maximum of 90 lots at 30,000 square feet per lot. The proposed gated development would have private streets, he added.
DRAINAGE CONCERNS
Klassen acknowledged that nearby homeowners have concerns about water runoff on the water-prone site. Farmhouse Partners understands the neighbors concerns and will design the site according to city engineering standards if the project moves forward, he said.
“That design analysis has not been completed yet because we’re in the process of zoning right now,” he said.
Neighbors voiced concerns over building on rocky parts of the site. Kevin Roark of Red Dirt Septic, has ensured the developer that excavation will be a challenge, but typical for the area. Sewage will be aerobic release on the lots, Roark said.
The Department of Environmental Quality will need to regulate each separate lot determining aerobic spray will be released properly, Klassen told City Councilman Nick Massey. Fewer lots allows more room for the percolation to occur, Klassen explained.
Neighbors pressed the city about the potential health risks they fear and aerobic system that could bring human waste to their properties,
“Even though it matches standards does not mean it will not create additional problems, said Michael Dunn, who owns 50 acres to the south of the proposed development.
Residents will have further opportunities to address the city council as it enters the plat and site plan stages, said Steve Manek, city engineer.
