Edmond City Council recently approved supplemental funding for the Railroad Quiet Zone in the amount of $250,000. The vote was 5-0.
“When we had awarded the contract for the Covel project, which was millions of dollars over, we had enough budget authority at that time and within that category to cover that,” said Steve Commons, assistant city manager.
“So we didn’t do a budget amendment at that time.”
Commons asked for a supplemental appropriation of $250,000 so the project can move forward. This brings the cost of the project to $4.7 million, Commons said.
He said the Capital Improvement Projects Advisory Board will be consulted about which projects the city should proceed with this year or next year.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to have a meeting in April with that group,” he said.
The project represents a significant step toward downtown redevelopment, City Manager Larry Stevens said in 2019.
“It’s a significant piece of the city’s commitment to fund downtown infrastructure improvements from a public/private partnership,” Stevens said.
The Quiet Zone project affects all 11 railroad crossings within the city limits from 33rd Street to Sorghum Mill.
Signalization upgrades are the responsibility of BNSF. The city is responsible for constructing medians that will allow trains to no longer blow their horns.
Funding the project will come entirely from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
