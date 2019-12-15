Developer Jim Tapp has gifted 16 acres of land to the City of Edmond.
The Edmond City Council this week voted 5-0 to accept the land along I-35 Frontage Road for a future city park. The 16 acres owned by developer Tapp has been part of a larger 29-acre tract. Fox Lake Investments will retain 3-4 acres to develop at the corner of the commercial frontage road.
“… I plan to be before you in the future,” Tapp said of his plans to build on a segment of his property.
Tapp said he has been working on the park concept for five or six years and is anxious to get it done. In a Tuesday phone call to The Edmond Sun Tapp said he has no interest in building a hotel on the site. A hotel was not part of the agreement he worked out with the Fox Lake homeowners.
“Because we’ve had a couple of false starts on that property, we decided this time that we would just kind of wait for all the approvals to get in place before we start taking or even tweaking our commitments,” Tapp said. “So at this point we’re just kind of going through the process here, trying to get the approvals in place so that we can ultimately develop it and all be on the same page, and not get the cart in front of the horse again.”
A previous issue before the Edmond City Council in 2018 were two four-story hotels that were proposed to be on a small piece of land near Fox Lake Lane, north of The Shoppes at Fox Lake, and west of the I-35 Frontage Road.
In 2018 Fox Lake resident and attorney Matt Thomas, representing the homeowners association, revealed Tapp Development had placed dirt in the flood plain without proper permitting. The city council voted against the item 0-5 citing inconsistent zoning.
“I think it’s been incredible how it’s come together at the end,” said Steve Commons, assistant city manager.
The city council also unanimously agreed to accept a plan worked out by Thomas and Tapp for the basin to be restored to historic conditions. The tributary that historically fed between Fox Lake and Spring Creek will no longer be obstructed with potential flooding, Thomas said.
Tapp and Thomas agreed the solution would allow everyone involved to win. Fox Lake Homeowners will receive a natural preserve area for green space.
Tapp will be able to move the fill dirt to another area of the property, sparing the expense of removing it altogether from the property. Tapp said he hopes to go back before the Stormwater Advisory Board in January with his plans to reconfigure dirt although he is not required to do so.
Ingress and egress to Tapp’s new development will feed only onto the frontage road, sparing Fox Lake Lane from additional traffic, Thomas said. The property will attract a higher value client, providing increased sales tax to the city, Thomas added.
The city will have park land allowing access to the Spring Creek Trail and future development of the Creek Bend Trail. The park would provide a trail head access to what could be a major artery to the city’s trail system.
“This is a very good Christmas present for the community and for the Fox Lake folks,” Mayor Dan O’Neil said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.