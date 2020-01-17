The new year brings strategic decision making to the Edmond City Council. In that capacity city councilors held a budget workshop this week to discuss goals for the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year. Mayor Dan O’Neil said he wants the city to choose a new library location.
“We’ve been talking about this way too long,” O’Neil said.
O’Neil also wants to fast-forward an Edmond trail from the U.S. Interstate 35 and Coltrane vicinity east to Spring Creek. Assistant City Manager Steve Commons said this project is under design.
“But we are getting close to the point where we can talk about getting easements because we’re doing this as a state project,” Commons said. “So we’re already ahead on that one mayor, but it slows down real quick when we start getting easements.”
Solutions are needed in lessening trash coming from Oklahoma City to Arcadia Lake, O’Neil continued. The mayor said a consensus has been reached to target the Spring Creek entrance where the water is shallow. Funding the project needs to be determined, O’Neil said.
“… besides talking to the mayor of Oklahoma City and have him stop sending all the trash from Penn Square down to our lake,” he added.
Beautification projects along the I-35 right-of-way need to be identified by the Urban Forestry Commission, the mayor continued. More than a decade has passed since the city has planted in the area, he said.
Additionally, Councilman Josh Moore said he wants to learn the dollar value of accelerating the placement of smart metering in Edmond.
In October the city council unanimously approved eight contracts to implement the water and electric smart meter project. The vote was 5-0 for the $10.8 million advanced metering infrastructure project.
“We are actually looking at what we can do to accelerate that as fast as we can,” said Glenn Fisher, director of Edmond Electric, “because we know with the water bill issues that we had, that would be a valuable tool for our customers — same thing with the electric data.”
Smart metering infrastructure is forward thinking, said Darrell Davis, city councilman. Adding infrastructure helps developers and financiers plan the future, he added. Modern infrastructure attracts new residents as well, Davis said.
“Doing things after the fact is kind of late,” he added.
Councilman Nick Massey said the city should keep working on road improvements — particularly finishing the ongoing improvements on Covell Road, he said.
Councilman David Chapman echoed the investment in technology, and wants the city to continue its leadership in attracting new development downtown. He called for the city to invest in improving downtown alleys. Some alleyways will be improved by developers as new projects come on line, he added.
“But there are a whole bunch of them that are never going to get done because they’re just not going to be developed,” Chapman said.
He applauded city staff for communicating with developers, saying “like they never have before in coming downtown.”
BUILDING ON MOMENTUM
Commons has been meeting with interested developers exploring the economics of coming downtown.
“I just had one this morning. People are taking different approaches to it, which is what we expected,” Commons said.
Downtown Littler’s cityscape north of Second Street could change if private developers submit bids meeting construction requirements to build on city-owned properties. A request for qualifications has been issued.
Five acres of city-owned property along Littler are being offered for private development. The building improvement spaces include the Public Works Administration, Municipal Court, the site of the former police station, Downtown Community Center, and the parking lot to the north of it. The City First building and parking lot is also included in the conceptual plan.
With the recent addition of the municipal court, the City of Edmond would like to have a 100,000-square-foot municipal building to centralize offices with a new city hall. This would include a future buy-out option for the city.
So far Commons said he is hearing only from developers interested in building office space or more comfortable investing in apartments.
Council members said the local Opportunity Zones may be key in successful ventures. Opportunity Zones were established by Congress in 2017 to encourage long-term investment and downtown Edmond is a local zone. Investors may reinvest their capital gains in census areas in order to defer taxes to pay lower capital gains, and in some cases zero capital gains on the appreciation if the property is sold within 10 years.
Marketing Littler Street is a high priority for Massey and the rest of the city council, Massey said.
Commons sees potential among competitive groups becoming partners as they move forward, he said.
“Just know as we go through the process — it’s a dynamic process because as we get more information and everyone gets smarter things will change,” Commons said. “But we’ll try to be adaptable and accountable through all those changes as we go through it.”
