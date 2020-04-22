The Economic Development Authority has rigorously been reaching out in communications with Edmond businesses regarding grant programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Janet Yowell, EEDA executive director.
“We’ve been trying to do some sampling, and I’m trying to get on the phone with companies every day,” Yowell said.
EEDA and the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce has been providing resources for the different types of assistance programs available to them.
“We’re getting a whole variety of responses back,” Yowell said. “Some are taking it much harder than others. Some are being very creative and innovative. And some are trying to hang on and figure out how they might need to change their business model going forward.”
Edmond Chamber President and CEO Sherry Jordan and Yowell have announced a joint task force this week. Its mission will be to help map a gradual reopening of the Edmond economy with input from area businesses.
“Unprecedented coordination between business and government is needed to map how we can begin a gradual reopening of American businesses,” Jordan said. “It is critical that local governments, education and business sectors learn from one another on the best ways to prudently reopen the economy, and this new task force is key to achieving that goal.”
The task force is composed of officials from the City of Edmond, Edmond Chamber, EEDA, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond Public Schools, and Francis Tuttle Technology Center.
Retail and restaurants will have different requirement moving forward, Yowell said.
Yowell and Jordan will be taking a sampling of industries on Thursday during a private meeting. Yowell said the task force will accelerate an important exchange of information representing nine sectors of the local economy.
Recommendations will be made before the Edmond City Council when it convenes in a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“This would be specific to Edmond, but based on the guidelines that are coming down from the Feds, the White House on the number of days you’ve got to have your (coronavirus) cases going down,” Yowell said. “It’s all based on that but limited to how we should move forward in Edmond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.