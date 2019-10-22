The City of Edmond is holding two public meetings concerning the fair and affordable housing needs of the community.
The first public meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Room 207 of the Downtown Community Center, 28 East Main Street. The second public meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 during the Edmond City Council meeting at the council chambers, 20 South Littler.
The facts and comments from the meetings will be incorporated into the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice that is being conducted for the City of Edmond by Western Economic Service, Inc.
The Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice is an application for funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The City of Edmond encourages participation from all its citizens. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please allow at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. Contact Susan Miller or Christy Batterson, CDBG program manager, for any accommodation 405-359-4694.
