EDMOND, Okla. — The Police Department did not violate the constitutional rights of the late Isaiah Mark Lewis in the police shooting that left the 17-year-old boy fatally wounded by police bullets on April 29, contends attorney Taylor Clark in representing the City of Edmond in Federal Court.
A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed in May against the City of Edmond, Police Sgt. Milo Box, and Officer Denton Scherman in the police-related shooting of Lewis. The lawsuit states it seeks justice for civil rights violations that the Lewis family said resulted in Isaiah’s death on Monday, April 29.
Clark filed an answer to the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday.
Lewis states, “Edmond denies that it violated any constitutional rights and denies it is liable to plaintiffs (in any capacity) for the death of Isaiah Mark Lewis.”
Clark stated that Lewis, an African American, removed his clothes and ran naked in a foot pursuit with Edmond police officers until entering a home at 520 Gray Fox Run. The defense agreed that an Edmond police officer tasered Lewis, and was shot by another officer. No further information about what transpired between the officers and Lewis within the home has been made public. Statements have been taken, however they are not considered public information by Edmond Police Department. At least one of the officers fired his hand gun four times striking Isaiah, according to police.
Clark further stated, “Edmond admits that Lewis was justifiably shot by a service weapon after being ineffectively tasered. Edmond also admits that Isaiah Mark Lewis was naked and unarmed when he was shot and that verbal commands were given to Isaiah Mark Lewis prior to the shooting.
“That being said, Edmond is without sufficient knowledge of information to admit or deny the remaining allegations … and therefore the same are denied,” states the City of Edmond filing.
Milo and Box acted in accordance with the policy, practices, and/or customs of the Edmond Police Department when Lewis was shot, Clark stated.
Clark chose not to discuss the federal lawsuit with The Edmond Sun during pending litigation.
