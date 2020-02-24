Edmond residents heard important issues facing the community Saturday at the 26th Annual Edmond Neighborhood Summit held at the Senior Center at Mitch Park.
Edmond is no longer a sleepy community. Approximately 93,840 residents call Edmond their home. As the population expands east of U.S. Interstate 35, all five Edmond City Council members have joined city staff in focusing intently on the future development of east Edmond.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to build that infrastructure east of I-35 correctly,” said Mark Nash, ENA Board member and east Edmond resident.
A panel discussion on The Future Vision for Eastern Edmond was presented by Barry Moore, chairman of the Planning Commission, Randy Entz, city planner, and Nash.
“I think we can have controlled growth that has unique developments. Protect our trees and protect our landscape. That’s important to me,” Moore said. “And I think it’s important to every citizen that lives out there.”
Moore said the consensus is that the bulk of residential developments should be presented as a planned unit development (PUD). A PUD is specialized zoning crafted for parcels of land, said Randy Entz, city planner.
The city council will be hiring a consultant to examine east Edmond to reveal what the costs are for public entities to provide services in east Edmond. Differing styles of development and land use patterns from rural to very dense are likely for east Edmond, Entz continued.
“What we’ll do is create several different scenarios, look at the cost of services over time, what it’s going to take to construct and maintain roads, all the public infrastructure that needs to go in, all of the impacts on schools,” Entz said.
Consultants do not always understand every particular issue with communities, said Mark Nash, a consultant outside Oklahoma. “So I’m always real concerned about that.”
Mayor Dan O’Neil pointed out that a task force will be formed to work with consultants on a comprehensive study to develop east of I-35. Ryan Ochsner of the Urban Forestry Department is looking at ways to retain upwards of 30% of the tree canopy east of the interstate.
“How we do that and get the density Larry (city manager Larry Stevens) keeps talking about will be difficult, but that’s one of the goals we have,” O’Neil said.
East Edmond has the largest undeveloped amount of property in the city, said Nash, who lived in west Edmond for 12 years before moving to east Edmond 19 years ago.
“The reason I moved over there was because of the lack of traffic, the lack of congestion — your ability to have a little bit more property,” Nash said.
East Edmond lacks infrastructure. Nineteen years ago the discussion was establishing estate, residential lots in order to provide water and sewer. People in east Edmond think 1.5-acre to 2.5-acre lots is dense enough for being able to pay for infrastructure, Nash said. City Manager Larry Stevens had said density is key for providing the tax base to pay for maintaining improvements of a growing populous.
Nash said some areas east of I-35 are conducive for suburban neighborhoods. The challenge is more than water and sewer, Nash said.
Cox, AT&T not serving east Edmond
“It is 2020 and I live in a neighborhood with fiber-optic cable running right through the entrance to our neighborhood. We do not have Cox. We do not have AT&T,” Nash said. “We have no choice but DSL or wireless service.”
Nash sees potential buyers lose interest in purchasing east Edmond property only because they cannot get fast Internet service. Nash asked the city to study getting broadband.
“It would allow us to tie-in our Intelligent Traffic System,” Nash explained. “We could use the Capital Improvement tax to fund it, because I can tell you it’s a losing proposition if you expect Edmond Electric to pay for it.”
Moore said other cities around the country have failed by having a municipal Internet service. Entz said a city must consider the value of trade-offs anytime it considers public infrastructure. People live on larger lots with more trees east of I-35, but they don’t have the same level of services as west Edmond, Entz said.
“I can tell you that if I thought it was a trade-off, I would not have invested half a million dollars to buy a house in that neighborhood,” JC Hopkins said, who has lived east of I-35 for five years. “I don’t think anywhere in the city limits of Edmond, we shouldn’t have to trade-off.”
“The reason Cox is not out there is because there’s not enough homes for them to share the cost of installation for the longterm maintenance of it,” Entz and Stevens said.
The city cannot make AT&T alter their business practices in providing fast Internet, Stevens said. And AT&T is fulfilling its contract with the city.
The city is producing enough oversight to hopefully produce a good project, Moore said. Higher speed Internet, broadband deployment, will come to Edmond, but will take a while, Moore said.
City addresses many topics
The range of topics also included the State of the City 2020 Report by Larry Stevens, city manager; the Edmond Economic Outlook for the New Decade, by Janet Yowell, director of Edmond Economic Development Authority; A New Decade for Property Records — Your Records, by Larry Stein, Oklahoma County Assessor; Having a Focused Vision at the Planning Commission, by Barry Moore, chairman of the Edmond Planning Commission; Smart Meters in the New Decade Utilities, by Glenn Fisher, director Edmond Electric; and Edmond’s Vision for Water and Waste Recovery Plants, by Kris Neifing, Edmond Water Plant director.
