At 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27, the City of Edmond is closing all playgrounds at public parks in the city. The playgrounds will be closed indefinitely to assist efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Casey Moore, director of Marketing and Public Relations, said, “Signs will be placed at all playgrounds noting their closure, and we thank the public in advance for your voluntary cooperation. Parks will remain open, but all residents need to practice social distancing to include leaving six feet of space between park users and no gatherings of more than 10 people.”
