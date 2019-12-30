Beginning today, Christmas trees can be recycled by dropping them off at either Hafer Park or Mitch Park by Jan. 17, 2020. Trees are chipped, and free mulch is available for residents to pick up at Mitch Park after Jan. 29.
Drop off locations will be:
• Hafer Park — upper-level parking lot adjacent to Bryant Avenue; or
• Mitch Park — on the south end of the west parking lot adjacent to Marilyn Williams (directly across from the MAC).
The trees will be chipped, so please remove all tree stands, nails and ornaments. Commercial accounts, Christmas tree lots and other businesses will need to dispose of their trees by dropping them off at one of the two drop-off locations.
If You Can’t Drop Off The Tree:
- If you can't drop off your tree, residential customers can schedule a special, free collection the week before Jan. 7. Call the tree-cycling hotline at 405-359-4701 between now and Jan. 3 to be placed on the schedule. Collection will be provided during the week starting Monday, Jan. 6 and ending Friday, Jan. 10.
- When placing your tree out for collection, please do not cover your water meter.Trees may not necessarily be picked up on normal trash collection day. So, those who have called the hotline must place their tree at the curb before 7 a.m. on Jan. 6 to be included in this collection.
If You Miss the Special Collection:
- Cut your tree into smaller pieces and place it in your cart for regular collection.
- Schedule a monthly, bulk collection for January by calling Utility Customer Services at 405-359-4541 beginning Jan. 2. The bulk collection fee is $10 per cubic yard for the first 2 cubic yards and $5 for each additional cubic yard.
- Take your tree to the Transfer Station located at U.S. Interstate 35 and Covell Road for disposal. The charge for disposal of a Christmas tree is $5.
