As part of the city’s continued efforts to ensure a healthy supply of water for the future, the City of Edmond Water Resources Department has partnered with the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cooperative Extension Service on a second year of educational outreach to residents promoting outdoor water conservation.
Beginning in March, a series of free classes on various outdoor water conservation topics will be available to Edmond water customers. These classes will be held at varying times of day and locations throughout Edmond for easier access to more residents.
Step Into Spring
Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Coffee Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility,
Training Room, 1600 N. Midwest Boulevard
Spring is nearly here, so join us for the Step Into Spring workshop to get a head start preparing for Spring landscaping and gardening. This workshop will focus on plant selection and establishment, irrigation tips and tricks, pruning techniques, spring vegetable gardening and more. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Made in the Shade
Thursday, April 9 at 9 a.m.
Fire Station 5, Classroom A, 5300 E. Covell
Shady areas can make it difficult to grow a healthy lawn, but there are many ways to find success in the shade. Common problems and solutions will be addressed, as well as alternatives to traditional turfgrass. We presented an introductory course last fall. This will class will serve as a more thorough overview of dealing with shady areas in the yard. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Water Efficient Plants
Saturday, May 2 at 9 a.m.
Coffee Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility,
Training Room, 1600 N. Midwest Boulevard
Learn how to select and grow more water efficient plants for your landscape. Oklahoma native and well-adapted plants that require minimal or no supplemental watering will be discussed. Come see some of the beautiful, drought resistant plants that thrive in Oklahoma. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Successful Landscaping in the Summer
Tuesday, June 16 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Edmond Downtown Community Center, Auditorium, 28 E. Main St.
Oklahoma summers can be tough on your yard. This workshop will cover proper irrigation, plant care and landscape maintenance tips for summer success. Learn how to survive those hot, dry, and windy Oklahoma summers and still have a beautiful yard. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Smart Irrigation & Smart Meters for Edmond Residents
Thursday, July 16 at 9 a.m.
Coffee Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility, Training Room, 1600 N. Midwest Boulevard
July is Smart Irrigation Month, an initiative to promote outdoor water use efficiency during peak summer demand. Smart irrigation technology can help homeowners apply the right amount of water to their landscape and maximize system efficiency. The workshop will discuss smart irrigation controllers, soil moisture sensors, rain/freeze sensors, and pressure reducing spray heads. Also, an update on smart metering for the City of Edmond will be provided. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Fall Weed Management
Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Edmond Downtown Community Center, Auditorium, 28 E. Main St.
Late summer to early fall is a good time to think about control and prevention of those winter and spring weeds. A discussion of herbicide treatments and non-chemical control strategies will be discussed. In addition, a discussion of organic or natural products will be presented. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
Advanced Composting for the Homeowner
Thursday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Edmond Downtown Community Center, Room 207, 28 E. Main St.
Compost is a natural, dark brown, humus-rich material formed from the decomposition or breakdown of organic materials such as leaves, grass clippings, and vegetable food scraps. Composting reduces the flow of material to the landfill and provides an excellent source of nutrients for your garden. Procedures for composting will be discussed, along with options for establishing a compost container, bin, or pile. We presented an introductory course last fall. This will class will serve as a more thorough overview of composting for the homeowner. To register, visit http://edmondwater.com/classes.
If you have any questions about any of these classes, contact Jennifer Boaz at 405-216-7775 or Jennifer.boaz@edmondok.com. For more resources, visit Conservation University on http://edmondwater.com.
