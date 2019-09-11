The City of Edmond is seeking public input as it continues to work on its ADA transition plan to make the community more accessible for people of all abilities. There are several opportunities in which feedback can be given.
The city is hosting two public meetings to solicit public comments for its newly drafted ADA Transition Plan. Both will be at the Downtown Community Center Room 207. One is at 1:30 p.m. and the second is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. This is the second and final phase for the Edmond 20-year plan to improve accessibility related to City services.
Per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Title II Regulations, a public entity must evaluate its current services, policies and practices for accessibility. This self-evaluation and Transition Plan includes a review of facilities, parking lots, design and construction standards, signalized intersections, existing sidewalks, parks, sponsored boards and commissions, policies and procedures, programs and services provided by the City, and documented public concerns.
The City’s consultants, Accessology and Kimley-Horn & Associates, will facilitate the public meetings to review the Draft Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.
Additionally, the city is seeking feedback through two online sources. You may provide feedback through a brief public access survey located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Edmond-ADA-Accessibility-Survey or by using an online map tool located at https://wikimapping.com/Edmond-ADA-Interactive-Map.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.