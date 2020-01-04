2020 is considered to be an avenue for investment downtown by the private sector.
Downtown Littler’s cityscape north of Second Street could change if private developers submit bids meeting construction requirements to build on city-owned properties. A request for qualifications is anticipated to be issued in early January, said Steve Commons, assistant city manager.
Board members of the Edmond Economic Development Authority recently heard Commons address the five acres of city-owned property that will be offered for private development along Littler Avenue. The building improvement spaces include the Public Works Administration, Municipal Court, the site of the former police station, Downtown Community Center, and the parking lot to the north of it. The City First building and parking lot is also included in the conceptual plan.
With the recent addition of the municipal court, the City of Edmond would like to have a 100,000 square foot centralized municipal building for offices and a new city hall. This would include a future buy-out option for the city.
A downtown parking garage and a new city hall were part of a list of items chosen by the 2017 task force after voters chose to repurpose the 1/2 cent sales tax used to construct the Public Safety Center, Commons said before a recent meeting of the EEDA.
Commons said developers will need to present their track record for consideration. It is also believed the private sector can build a building cheaper than the City of Edmond.
“See what the market has to bring to the table,” Commons said. “We may find that this is crazy and nobody’s interested. I’ve not heard that yet. I’ve been talking to people who are saying they’re very interested and are putting something together.”
Redevelopment along Littler could include multi-storied building with commercial, office, retail on the first floors and residential living above. The City Hall would need to be completed before other parts of Littler would be developed for lease in the city-owned opportunity zone downtown, he said.
Opportunity Zones were established by Congress in 2017 to encourage long-term investment. Investors may reinvest their capital gains in census areas in order to defer taxes to pay lower capital gains, and in some cases zero capital gains on the appreciation if the property is sold within 10 years.
The designated Opportunity Zone in Edmond extends north of the railroad tracks at Second Street to Edwards Street. It goes east to Ayers then follows University Drive and east to Bryant Avenue.
“I hope we have some good continuity in what we look like,” said Avilla Williams, EEDA board member.
Commons said any changes to Littler does not include an increase of vehicular traffic — whatever the outcome of development. A pedestrian-friendly streetscape with wide sidewalks along buildings pulled back from the property line is sought, Commons said. Trees and places to eat on the sidewalks are desired, he added.
“Hopefully it will feel more comfortable for all modes of transportation, and also have that green space you want downtown, too,” Commons said.
Commons already knows of three private sector developments planned for downtown, regardless of what happens on Littler. Different developers are trying to bring different types of interests downtown. Commons said one person would like to build a cluster of about 30 single family cottages on the western side of downtown.
He added that Edmond is losing residents to Oklahoma City because OKC offers mixed housing downtown.
City Councilman Nick Massey said the Edmond City Council is very supportive of bringing these opportunities to downtown Edmond.
For more information and a map of the Federal Opportunity Zone, go to https://www.eeda.com/opportunityzones/.
