Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, Route 3 will see changes to its current route and will once again enter the University of Central Oklahoma Campus. It will no longer stop at Fifth/Littler or First/Littler.
The new route will be as follows:
• Leave Festival Market Place travel route currently scheduled;
• Travel north on Garland Godfrey to Main Street;
• East to Baumann Ave. then continue to Target and Lowes;
• Travel south on Bryant Avenue to 15th St.;
• Travel west on 15th St. to Rankin St.;
• Travel north on Rankin St. to 9th St.;
• Travel west 9th St. to Boulevard;
• Travel south on Boulevard to 15th St;
• Travel west on 15th St. to Broadway; and
• Travel north on Broadway back to Festival Market Place.
Citylink offers an alternative transportation source and fare-free service to Edmond’s residents and visitors. For questions regarding the changes contact Citylink at 405-509-6370.
