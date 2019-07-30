CITYLINK

A route change will provide for a stop on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.

Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, Route 3 will see changes to its current route and will once again enter the University of Central Oklahoma Campus. It will no longer stop at Fifth/Littler or First/Littler. 

The new route will be as follows:

• Leave Festival Market Place travel route currently scheduled;

• Travel north on Garland Godfrey to Main Street;

• East to Baumann Ave. then continue to Target and Lowes;

• Travel south on Bryant Avenue to 15th St.;

• Travel west on 15th St. to Rankin St.;

• Travel north on Rankin St. to 9th St.;

• Travel west 9th St. to Boulevard; 

• Travel south on Boulevard to 15th St;

• Travel west on 15th St. to Broadway; and

• Travel north on Broadway back to Festival Market Place.

Citylink offers an alternative transportation source and fare-free service to Edmond’s residents and visitors. For questions regarding the changes contact Citylink at 405-509-6370.

