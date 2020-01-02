Clubhouse Trailer Company has been exhibiting at the annual Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference from Dec. 18-21 in Chicago, Ill. The Clubhouse selected the Edmond Santa Fe High School Band’s trailer, which had been completed in August, to make the trip to the event.
“It is an honor for The Clubhouse to participate in the 73rd Midwest Clinic,” said Drew Taylor, Vice President of Operations for Clubhouse Trailer. “We are delighted to feature the Edmond Santa Fe Band trailer at our booth, bringing well-deserved attention to one of our hometown bands.”
“We are excited to share our trailer at the Midwest Clinic,” said Sarah Neely, Director of Bands at Santa Fe High School. “The Santa Fe Band has appreciated the partnership and support we've had working with Clubhouse Trailers. Their team is thoughtful, helpful and customer-focused. The innovative features that they have incorporated into our custom trailer are incredible, and made transporting our band unbelievably easy.”
The Midwest Clinic is the largest gathering of music professionals in the world, expecting 18,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 30 countries. This year marks the 73rd year of the event, which will offer various clinics, exhibits and access to music and teaching icons, while focusing on business, industry trends and future topics in music education.
Clubhouse Trailer Company is the industry leader in marching band transportation, focused on logistics and solutions for safe and efficient transit of the marching arts. Products include fully-customized trailers as well as custom and standard kits to meet the budgets and time constraints of any group. Founded in 2010, the company has completed 73 projects, impacting almost 18,000 students across 10 states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.