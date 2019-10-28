U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby K. Coates graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Coates is the wife of Todd Coates II of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
She is a 2019 graduate of Edmond Memorial High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
