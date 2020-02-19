The lawsuit filed in August by the North Coffee Creek Homeowners Association against the developer of the Coffee Creek Golf Course has been dismissed. The lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court had been filed to protect the property interests HOA and its member homeowners.
The site is the former Coffee Creek Golf Course that closed in January 2017.
“We filed a dismissal yesterday morning,” said David Pardue, attorney for developer Kyle Copeland and two other partners. “It was a joint stipulation for dismissal. Both parties entered in to an agreement.”
In November Edmond City Council members voted 3-2 in favor of the preliminary plat for the proposed development. Mayor Dan O’Neil and City Councilman Darrell Davis voted against the item.
The preliminary plat, requested by Double Eagle Development LLC, is located on the south side of Coffee Creek Road, east of Kelly Avenue on the former Coffee Creek golf course. This property is zoned for single family residential purposes.
Double Eagle Development filed for a planned unit development on Jan. 30 to develop the property as a PUD. The initial PUD that went before the city council was rejected.
“We filed the PUD again on the April docket,” Pardue said. “We expect it will probably get passed this time.”
The court dismissal was done according to a confidential settlement agreement between the plaintifs and defendants, he continued.
“What came out of it was the case is dismissed and we can move forward with the PUD,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.