EDMOND, Okla. — What began as an attempt to discuss topics of race, self image, insecurities and mental wellness has had the opposite effect with some of those in attendance.
Some students and staff attending the presentation by Oklahoma Christian University recruiter Cedric Sunray at Harding Charter Preparatory Academy last week were offended and described the presentation as racist.
Officials from both OC and Harding Charter agreed and Sunray has left his position at OC.
Quick action was taken by school officials at both schools after Sunray spoke to the high school’s junior class students and led a session involving what the schools are terming “inappropriate and hurtful statements.”
Sunray, who describes himself as not a marketer but instead an educator, led an exercise during a gym assembly in which students were asked to line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion, and then students were further separated based on the texture of their hair.
Oklahoma Christian President John deSteiguer said the admissions counselor’s presentation at Harding Charter was a racist activity that was offensive, harmful and inappropriate.
deSteiguer said, ”The OC admissions counselor who visited Harding Charter Preparatory Academy on Monday is no longer an Oklahoma Christian University employee. OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit.”
He said, “I’m embarrassed; I’m ashamed; and I’m mad about what happened and I’m very, very sorry.”
deSteiguer verified that within one hour after the school visit, the admissions counselor was no longer employed by OC.
The OC president said, “I believe that mistreating people, and especially because of skin color, is a sin. What this recruiter did is not who Oklahoma Christian is and it’s not what I want Oklahoma Christian to be.”
The OC president said he offers his “sincere regrets and apologies from the bottom of my heart to the students at Harding Charter.”
Harding Charter Superintendent/Principal Steven Stefanick said staff members at the school, “stunned and distraught with the students, were quick to react by going to school administration immediately while some staff remained with the students.”
Stefanick said communication was then made with Oklahoma Christian and it was learned that the recruiter was no longer employed at the university.
Stefanick added that OC President deSteiguer was visiting Harding Charter Monday to personally apologize directly to the students and staff who were impacted.
As part of the OC response, deSteiguer said Oklahoma Christian will be implementing programs at the university to improve, including mandatory cultural sensitivity for all employees.
Sunray said he has given 87 of these same presentations at other schools and those attending always write kind things. He said he probably didn’t fully explain the intent of the presentation at Harding Charter and before the activity was complete, some students and staff had already left. Sunray said approximately 60 students turned in cards after the presentation.
“This wasn’t lost on the students, this is where it was lost on a segment of students,” Sunray said. “Whether it missed one or 60, if it misses one and they feel injured or hurt, that needs to be addressed.”
Sunray describes the presentation as intended to be a team event — an engaging way to discuss tough issues such as racism, classism and body image, and to help build up students, not to disparage them or shame them.
“The presentation is to undermine societal issues and helping students engaging in the issues of importance,” he said.
In a released statement (see “Cedrick Sunray statement” in this issue), Sunray said, “My black and non-black students, their families, my colleagues, and others will attest to this and be quick to support my character, intention and more typical results. Nothing I spoke at Harding Charter Preparatory during an initial ‘ice-breaker’ session had any intention of promoting a racist agenda. My presentations are the opposite. They are intended to take a hard look at issues such as this.”
Sunray, who was honored as “most inspirational staff member” at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, and is a two-time teacher of the year — once at Northeast Academy in Oklahoma City and once at Mary Immaculate Star of the Sea in south Florida — has asked both schools to create a space for students and staff to have a discussion with him.
He said students who are offended have every right to speak out, and he encourages them to do so.
Sunray said, “I completely support any student’s right to stand up and be aggrieved. If they feel offended, they need to have a voice.”
Sunray said we must always have our eyes focused on our students, helping them to engage in the issues of importance.
“The reason we are having problems in America is because we are not talking about issues of merit,” Sunray said.
One of those issues, he said, is understanding reconciliation.
“Is it to disparage and shame or is it to build up,” Sunray said. “That’s a choice that institutions have to make for themselves — is this about building up or allowing things to be the way they are.”
(Editor's Note — The following is Sunray's official statement:
Cedrick Sunray statement
As a 6’4” 225 lb. straight male of white racial phenotype, as well as being a former NCAA athlete and university coach, I know well the privilege and prestige that all these elements have provided me in America and never take that lightly. Then there exists the other side of my reality. I am the son of a cocaine dealer who lost his life due to his involvement in the drug game. I am an enrolled tribal member of a tribe where virtually all members are identifiable as People of Color. I was raised in a primarily Hispanic and Black community.
The greatest mentors in my life have been black, Hispanic and American Indian women and men. My closest friends are black, Hispanic and American Indian. My wife and daughter are identifiable Women of Color (American Indian). I have stood as an advocate and ally against racism directed towards the black community, including when I have had to stand against others in Indian Country since my teenage years, and have over 30 published works in magazines and major academic press books related to dismantling racism which are easily searchable on the internet.
The hundreds of workshops, presentations and trainings I provide to a variety of educational systems are focused on higher education funding and access, racism, colorism, classism, body image issues, food insecurities, perceptions of addiction, mental wellness, basic financial literacy, social media realities, positive classroom management principles, and more. As a former teacher at three predominantly black high schools in Oklahoma City — Oklahoma Centennial, Frederick Douglass and Northeast Academy (where I was honored as Teacher of the Year during the 2017-2018 school year) — I regularly engaged my students and colleagues on these issues. My teaching is unorthodox, humorous, challenging and most importantly necessary. My black and non-black students, their families, my colleagues, and others will attest to this and be quick to support my character, intention and more typical results.
Nothing I spoke at Harding Charter Preparatory during an initial “ice-breaker” session had any intention of promoting a racist agenda. My presentations are the opposite. They are intended to take a hard look at issues such as this. The most dangerous things in education are those we are unwilling to discuss. And sometimes when those discussions occur, misunderstanding and even anger can be the result. Having done 87 of these exact presentations this year prior to this one, my only regret in reflection is not providing myself enough time to fully explain the purpose as I have been able to at other presentations, as some of the students and staff from what I understand, felt like it was not explained thoroughly. Despite this, we must continue these discussions. As educators we are bound to doing this ethically and morally.
Like dangers in education, we must also acknowledge the most dangerous elements in the media are those that require a 30-second sound bite and no context. Unlike educational engagements, which take time and patience, the majority of media doesn’t allow for taking the time and corresponding effort to get to the heart of a situation prior to creating an atmosphere of vilification whether intentional or not.
My concern does not live with myself today. My concern is the perception by others of my former employer Oklahoma Christian University, which is an open, inviting and supportive environment for people of many different races, ethnicities and nationalities. This situation should not discredit the institution. My words are my own.
My second and greatest concern, however, is the wellness of the students and staff at Harding Charter Preparatory and any push back they will receive from online predators who attempt to discredit them for publicly airing their grievances towards me. I stand by all students in speaking their mind and making their case. If the result is perceived as injurious to me, then I need to be able to handle that. One of my most profound mentors taught me early on in my teaching career to replace “safe” with “substantive” and then you can assist people better with their own wellness. I have no regrets in using this approach in my teaching and in my life.
I have reached out to the leadership of both schools impacted by the presentation and offered to attend any meetings or forums that are necessary to discuss this situation and answer any and all questions that may be posed towards me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.