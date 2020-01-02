A collision took the life of a 21-year-old Edmond woman on New Years Day.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Mercedes Tyler, of Edmond, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries after her vehicle was rear-ended on the Turner Turnpike at mile marker 175 westbound, four miles west of Stroud in Lincoln County.
OHP stated that at approximately 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Tyler was driving a 2008 Nissan Versa westbound on the turnpike. The report states that Tyler’s vehicle was hit from behind at a high rate of speed by a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Candace Conley, 26, of Tulsa. The collision impact caused Tyler’s Nissan to depart the roadway overturning multiple times, and ejecting the driver, OHP noted.
Conley continued driving her vehicle westbound for about five miles before departing the roadway to the right, with the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, OHP stated. Conley exited the vehicle while fleeing for approximately a half of a mile before being apprehended by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, OHP added. Conley was transported to Stroud Regional Hospital where she was treated and released. Tyler’s body was transported to Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The cause of the collision and the use of seatbelts remains under investigation. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. The condition of the roadway was dry. Next of kin has been notified.
