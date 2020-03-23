The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) is hosting a teleconference for Oklahoma businesses interested in more information about the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. The virtual meeting will take place from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 through Zoom Meeting.
Oklahoma business owners wanting to learn about applying for the funds can register for the call at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ok-small-business-teleconference-sba-disaster-loan-application-program-tickets-100827078506. Registrants will receive a link to the call in the confirmation email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.