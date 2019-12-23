EDMOND, Okla. — After national attention given earlier this month concerning convicted murderer Julius Darius Jones, Oklahoma’s Congresswoman and District Attorney have provided differing statements concerning further action on the death row prisoner.
The Julius Jones Coalition brought a national petition and social media campaign on Dec. 11 supporting Jones’ clemency application. Jones sits on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary following his 1999 murder trial and jury conviction for shooting Paul Howell to death.
District 5 Congresswoman Kendra Horn wrote Governor Kevin Stitt asking him to further review Jones’ case and prevent the use of the death penalty saying “where uncertainty remains.”
Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said Horn needs to review the public record relating to Jones’s conviction.
Paul Howell was a 45-year-old insurance executive when he was brutally murdered upon opening the door of his 1997 Chevy Suburban parked in his parents’ driveway. Paul was with his sister, Megan Tobey, and his two children returning from a shopping trip when he was rushed by two men at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 1999.
The Howells and Tobey had gotten ice cream at Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store. Paul was shot in the head, his body thrown out of the car and his two legs were broken by the retreating SUV after he was slammed to the ground. He survived for a few hours longer. Tobey was able to escape into the house with Paul’s two daughters.
DNA test results of a red bandana linked to the weapon used in the murder are positive for multiple individuals including that of Julius Darius Jones, according to analysis.
Jones was 19 at the time the shooting took place. Christopher O’Neal Jordan testified against Jones. Jordan was sentenced to prison for 30 years before he would be eligible for release. Jordan was released from prison after 15 years.
Congresswoman Horn released the following statement:
“I stand with Oklahoma City community leaders and advocates nationwide in calling on our Governor to consider Julius Jones’ petition for clemency. Ending Julius’s life when there is so much uncertainty in his case would be an injustice, and we cannot answer one injustice with another. During the holiday season, I hope that we can appeal to our better angels for a more humane, just resolution to this case.”
Prater said in a statement to The Edmond Sun this week, “It is unfortunate that the Congresswoman and many other people have chosen to form an opinion about the case of this cold-blooded murderer without even taking the time to research the true facts.
“It matters not to me the number of foolish people who will sign a petition supporting the murderer without even researching the public record of the case. They are entitled to their uninformed opinion about the killer, but they don’t have the right to spin their own set of lies and half-truths.
“It is important to note that the case has been reviewed by both state and federal courts through the appellate process. Every court has affirmed the guilt and sentence of this killer.”
