The Oklahoma Corporation Commission may vote tomorrow (January 8) on a proposal to add an additional area code to the geographic area currently served by 405. The OCC meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Room 301 in the Jim Thorpe State Office Building, 2101 North Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City.
According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the 405 area code is on track to run out of telephone numbers by December of 2021. The addition of a new area code would allow for new telephone numbers without a change in existing numbers. Called an “overlay,” the proposal would also require 10 digit dialing for local calls. The area served by the 918 area code (including Tulsa) had an overlay in 2011 (the addition of the 539 code), and has been 10 digit dialing ever since.
NANPA has not yet announced what the new area code would be. The overlay would take effect in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Commission meeting can be viewed at: http://occ.ucanytime.com/scopia/mt/occ/entry/index.jsp?page=play
