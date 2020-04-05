Filing packets for county candidates are now available at the Oklahoma County Election Board office or online at www.elections.ok.gov. The candidate filing period will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 through Friday, April 10.
Candidates may file in person or by mail. If a candidate will be filing by mail, they are urged to contact the election board in advance for more specific information.
Candidate filings will be accepted for the following Oklahoma County offices: Court Clerk, County Clerk, County Commissioner District 2, County Sheriff and the Hickory Hills Fire District Board of Directors.
The Oklahoma County Election Board office is located at 4201 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
Candidates with questions may contact the Oklahoma County Election Board at 405-713-1515 or by email at oklahomacounty@elections.ok.gov.
