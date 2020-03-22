Oklahoma County Clerk David B. Hooten issued a statement today informing the public that his office will continue to remain open to conduct the public’s business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For the convenience, safety and well-being of all concerned, however, he is strongly encouraging all customers to take full advantage of the Oklahoma County Clerk’s many user-friendly on-line services which may be found at OKCC.Online.
“The Oklahoma County Clerk’s office is continuing to remain open to conduct the public’s business. That said, the public is strongly encouraged to save time and ensure their personal well-being by altogether avoiding coming to the Oklahoma County Courthouse building, and instead logging on to OKCC.Online. There you can anytime search and remotely print out official forms and property records you seek, and you can even order certified copies of any documents you may need,” Hooten said. “Also, please know if you need help filling out a form, you may always call us at 405-713-1540 during regular business hours. We are here to help!”
“Oklahoma County government is here to provide a service and we want to make sure we operate as safely, quickly and conveniently as possible for everyone during this pandemic. The safety of our customers and employees is very important during these times.
“We are well-prepared, and are currently reaping the benefits of the strong business continuity plans our office developed soon after I was first elected three years ago, to handle emergency circumstances as these. Together we will manage and get through this.”
