OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren announced today his office will resume issuing marriage licenses downtown at the County Annex Building. The building is located at 320 Robert S. Kerr. The office will serve only those with an appointment.
“Due to concerns for public health and the health of my staff, we shut it down for a few days, but we’ve developed a process that we feel is very safe,” Warren said. “I believe that by asking that everyone who enters the building to practice personal responsibility by maintaining a safe distance of at least 6 feet and following all CDC guidelines we will keep the public and my staff safe.”
“We have two requirements: At least one of the individuals seeking the license must provide proof of Oklahoma County residency,” Warren said. “Also, you must make a reservation with my office by calling 405-713-1705.”
Individuals will be instructed on details when they call for the appointment. We will be asking for as much of the documentation ahead of time to limit the amount of in-person time to process each transaction.
“After a couple has made the appointment they can come downtown and only the couple applying for the license will be allowed in the County Annex Building where my staff will walk them through the process,” Warren said.
The court clerk asks that if you have family, friends or others with you that they remain in the car rather than congregating outside the annex building on the sidewalk. Exceptions may be made for minors requiring an adult presence and for those individuals needing at interpreter.
