After a deadly collision in December that claimed the life of a woman and injured two young boys, Oklahoma County officials are working to make a Deer Creek-area intersection safer.
At N.W. 192nd Street and N. Council Road, cedar trees that line the northwest side of the intersection have recently been trimmed back by county crews.
About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Alisa Louise Hodge, 46, of Oklahoma City, was driving a car on N.W. 192nd when she was killed — her car being struck on the driver’s side by a pickup being driven south on N. Council by Derek Thomas Elsey, 19, of Piedmont.
One of the two boys injured in the car with Hodge suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized afterward. Elsey was not hospitalized. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
District Three County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said an area resident called him with concerns about the overall safety of the intersection after the fatal wreck.
"As soon as I was first made aware of safety concerns at the intersection, we acted quickly to trim trees and improve visibility, said Calvey, who sent a letter to residents recently.
Calvey said streetlights have been ordered to improve nighttime visibility, and more signalization is being considered. An engineering study is being commissioned, Calvey said.
Motorists southbound and northbound on N. Council currently do no have stop signs at N.W. 192nd. Yellow signs warn those going east and west on N.W. 192nd that the N. Council cross traffic does not stop.
The speed limit is 55 mph for N. Council travelers where double yellow lines in the roadway designate it as a no passing zone. There is a bridge over Biddy Creek on N. Council just south of the intersection. On the southeast side of the intersection is a 6-foot-tall chain link fence where llamas are raised.
On the northeast side of the intersection, green Spanish bayonet yucca plants jut from the side of the red clay embankment. A flock of geese flew in formation overhead. The area is still mostly rural, but suburban traffic is increasing.
Calvey said there is not a current traffic count for the intersection but one will be included in the engineering study to determine if the intersection should be a four-way stop.
Calvey's letter to constituents says a broader survey about roadwork generally is going to be sent to residents and more concerns about intersections in the school district may be addressed.
Anyone who would like to offer their observations about the intersection at N.W. 192nd Street and N. Council can email gabriel.vanness@oklahomacounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.