Work to resurface a one-mile section of Covell Road is planned to begin Tuesday, Nov. 19. The project is expected to take approximately three weeks with cooperative weather, states the City of Edmond.
The area of Covell Road to be resurfaced is from Air Depot Boulevard to Midwest Boulevard. The roadway will remain open during this time, but traffic will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers to facilitate movement. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible. Access to homes and businesses along the roadway will always be available during this work.
This resurfacing is part of the scheduled 2018-19 Mill & Overlay projects for the City of Edmond. Haskell Lemon Construction is the contractor for these projects with a total cost of $2,469,144.34.
