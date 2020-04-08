As of this Oklahoma State Health Department advisory, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 317 are in Oklahoma County and six are in Logan County.
Statewide there are an additional 12 deaths from yesterday.Four are in Oklahoma County, two males and two females older than 65; two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65; two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65; one in Adair County, a female older than 65; one in Greer County, a female older than 65; one in Kay County, a male older than 65; one in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
Complications from COVID-19 have now caused 79 total deaths in the state. Fifteen of those are in Oklahoma County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites.
