Marty Grubbs, senior pastor for Crossings Community Church confirmed that two members of the Oklahoma City campus, Pat Klein and Wilson Busby, have passed due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
“We have others now in critical care who we are diligently praying for their recovery,” Grubbs went on to say. “We will keep you informed as we know more about all of these wonderful members of our Crossings family.”
One of the members who has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is Sandi Patti, well-known gospel singer who lives in Oklahoma City and is a member of Crossings.
She had just returned from being on tour and during a social media announcement, Patti said she hasn’t felt well for a couple of weeks. She says she is usually around Crossings Community Church but has stayed home since becoming ill.
In a social post, Patti was giving a three-part series on Noah and how his family had to stay “a lot longer” in the Ark than the 40 days.
She said we all have to be patient and that we don’t want to get sick or give anyone the sickness.
Her message was that God provides, but it is on His timeline, and we have to just wait this out.
Scott Bartlow, campus pastor for the Edmond location on Covell, said both locations have been doing what they can to provide emotional support.
“We are reaching out to our most vulnerable in our community partnering with food pantries including Edmond Mobile Meals, Project 66, and Feed the Children among others,” Bartlow said.
They are also catering foods to the front lines.
Last week we took 50 boxed meals to the police department,” Bartlow said, and this morning we took 40 boxed meals to the doctors and nurses at the OU Medical Center in Edmond.”
He added they have been working with local schools to make sure they are feeling supported.
Bartlow added that it is neat to see people taking caution while showing compassion.
“We are also doing a glove and mask drive to take to hospitals,” Bartlow said. “It is eye opening how the community has come together. To me it is beautiful.”
Bartlow urged community and church members needing assistance because of illness, in a high-risk group and/or don’t have local support and need help, to reach out to the church at careministry@thecrossingchurch.com.
To join in worship with Crossings Community Church, services are held Sundays at live.crossings.church and can be accessed with a smartphone or computer.
