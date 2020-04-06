As of this 11 a.m. Monday advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional five deaths: Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65; one in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group; one in Osage County, a female older than 65; and one in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65.
There are 51 total deaths in the state.
Oklahoma County numbers are now at 279 total positive cases and 11 dead.
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
