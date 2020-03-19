OKLAHOMA CITY — Amidst a challenging tax season and looming state budget issues, about 40 CPAS, representing more than 6,000 CPAs across the state, met at the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 11, to meet with legislators and discuss budgets, taxes, protecting the public’s interest and other issues.
Among those attending were: Debra Handy, CPA, vice president with INTRUST Bank in Edmond; Charles Prater, CPA, with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and Charles Prater, CPA in Edmond; and Rusty Hale, CPA, managing partner with Hale & Company, CPA in Edmond.
In its fourth year, CPA Day at the Capitol, hosted by the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) continues to be a pivotal day of representation at the State Capitol for the CPA profession, allowing OSCPA members to offer their financial expertise as a resource to legislators.
CPAs from Alva, Broken Arrow, Edmond, El Reno, Norman, Oklahoma City, Pryor, Stillwater and Tulsa, representing public practice, corporate finance, education, government and oil and gas joined forces to utilize strength in numbers.
Cynthia Cox, CPA, said, “CPAs can provide valuable assistance to our legislators, and we want to make them aware that OSCPA members are here to help.”
The president of Cox Holstead & Associates in Oklahoma City added, “Like all Oklahomans, we want to see businesses thrive and contribute to a growing economy. In economic uncertainty, we’re also here to support Oklahoma businesses with sound financial advice to help prepare for and ride out the downturns.”
Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel delivered an Oklahoma economic update and specifically highlighted some of the state’s more successful programs like the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan, which surpassed the $1 billion asset mark in January. Additionally, OSCPA members Charles Prater, CPA, and Steve Burrage, CPA, who are the chairman and secretary-member of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, highlighted some of the OTC’s latest endeavors and answered questions from the audience.
