Life deepens with meaning as we age. Challenges people face are daunting for some, but don’t necessarily have to be, said Bob Loudermilk, founder of the Second Half Network.
The new organization is complemented by a second emerging group that is also home-grown in Edmond. David Curran has given rise to Second Half Heroes. So far about a dozen people have joined them.
These two groups will meet 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the conference room at FNBC Oklahoma, 3855 S. Boulevard, Ste 500, Edmond. Those interested in joining the conversation around second half challenges and opportunities are welcome to attend.
“Early stages are exciting. We’re still trying to see where we may best fit into the community and how we can serve,” said Loudermilk, 65.
He sold his events business producing trade shows, career fairs, and entrepreneur expos four years ago in Wichita, Kan. He and his wife moved back to Edmond in 2016 to be near relatives. Since them he has been doing consulting work, mission work, helping people with marketing, and flipped three houses.
He had looked for work, but experienced some agism with employers, he said. So he created Second Half Network.
A life of experience does not stifle one’s talents. New currents are formed to stream new avenues of enrichment.
“It’s all about connecting people in their second half to resources that can be a benefit to them,” Loudermilk explained.
Curran, 59, is an executive with Sandler Training. He was also with Mid America Christian University and Oral Roberts University, helping them grow for a number of years.
Loudermilk said Edmond offers abundant resources to get help in achieving one’s goals. But many people here have no idea where to find the resources, he added.
“We have 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day,” Loudermilk said.
Sometimes the mindset issue of what the second half of life is caught up in fear. Second Half Heroes is about how to change that mindset and change the results, Curran said. Some folks are doing the most significant things in their lives, he said. However, Curren recently spoke to a former CEO of a company who just over the age of 40 is having difficulty in getting a call-back from a prospective employer.
“There’s kind of a big disconnect if you’re not cutting-edge coming out of college,” Curran explained. “I think that’s just a bad way to think about things, so Second Half Heroes is a way to think about it in a different way.”
It’s about creating better narrative to empower a broader audience to move forward in life. Some people at retirement age are in a place where they don’t want to quit working. A lot of people over age 65 cannot afford to retire, Curran said. Older workers want the option to work part time.
This is good for the economy. Retirees on average have 37% fewer dollars to put back into the economy for services. Otherwise younger generations will be burdened to pay more of their share to sustain services. And there are fewer Americans younger than 18 than Americans older than 65, Curran said.
People are smart. They can strategize together for the common good, Curran said. Curran and Loudermilk are forming an alignment of ideas to repurpose the aging of America.
It takes the investment of heart and energy to solve a problem, Curran said. He would like to see Second Half Heroes and the Second Half Network generating solutions of change all over the country.
More information about Second Half Heroes is available on Facebook at https://www/facebook.com/groups/secondhalfheroes. The groups are in their formative stages. To learn more about Second Half Network, go to Facebook or visit SecondHalfNetwork.com or text Bob Loudermilk at 316-299-8272.
