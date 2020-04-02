EDMOND, Okla. — The threat COVID-19 poses to all sectors of humanity appears to be decreasing Edmond’s crime rates, according to Edmond Police.
“As for as crime goes for the month of March through the 30th — for the major felony crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, felony, larceny or theft, vehicle theft, and arson — we were down 22% in those crime categories compared to our five year average, Edmond Police Chief JD Younger said.
Less significant crimes including DUI, drug offenses, drunkenness, had decreased by 45%, Younger said. Traffic collisions in March were down 32%. Calls for services were down by 9%.
“Overall that is a significant decrease in activity,” Younger said.
Younger issued his first department-wide communication on implementing different safety precautions against coronavirus on March 12.
This week Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter issued best practice guidelines for law enforcement. They called on law enforcement officials to limit their exposure to COVID-19.
“Fortunately for us, we implemented similar guidelines early on,” Younger said.
The state document addresses four main areas of transmission management. It references the best methods of preventing virus exposure during an arrest, best practices of transferring inmates, dealing with jail and prison populations, and staff screening.
Officers face an invisible enemy of coronavirus every time they go to work, Hunter said.
“If we can cite and release a person, then we definitely consider that option,” Younger said in agreement with Stitt and Hunter.
Younger said, “Any crime that involves personal injury or an assault on a person, or attempted assault on a person, we’re going to balance the risk of public safety for that person’s criminal intent, versus with what we’re doing with COVID-19.”
Offenders facing state charges will eventually wind up at the Oklahoma County Jail. Younger said Edmond Police will work its law enforcement partners to determine the best outcome.
“But I want to be clear, it doesn’t mean that no one goes to jail because of the situation that we’re in,” Younger said. “This means we’re trying to be very particular with what we’re asking our officers to do in regards to prolonged exposure to people, and the situation that we’re putting our citizens in if they do happen to commit an offense and we come in contact with them.
“The bottom line there is not everybody gets a chance to get out of jail with a free card.”
So far no officers have been placed in quarantine. Younger said that Edmond Police are following best practices issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“There’s a certain decontamination process to use, so we’ve established multiple locations where officers can utilize the materials to decontaminate their duty gear if they were to come in contact,” Younger said.
Younger cited an incident when a man was arrested for suspicion of burglary. The accused informed the officers that he was infected with the coronavirus.
All Edmond officers carry personal protective equipment (PPE), Younger said. In that particular situation the officers involved very quickly put on their gloves and their masks, Younger said. Officers followed decontamination protocols for the suspect’s vehicle.
Younger was compelled to action by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s urgent call for Americans to consolidate their activities if they need to leave the security of sheltering at home to conduct essential activities. Fauci asked Americans to cut their errands by half.
“That stuck with me. That’s what I’m trying to do personally,” Younger said.
