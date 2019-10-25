Galen Culver is a reporter/photographer for Oklahoma News Channel 4 who produces, shoots, writes, and edits a feature segment called, “Is This a Great State or What.” He just celebrated his 25th anniversary as the originator of that series and was the featured speaker for the Edmond Newcomers Club.
Culver’s presentation was an entertaining and informative take on stories he has written and featured about Oklahoma and Edmond, club members said. Newcomer members said they laughed and learned quite a lot.
Culver’s program is broadcast on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4. His personal-interest stories included a veteran who demonstrates the art of arrow making as ancient weapons, a metro yard service mowing lawns for prosthetic limbs for individuals, a mother who painted a school mural in 1951 and revisits her school to see the mural in 2019, and a 100-year-old farmer. Historical areas slides of Oklahoma were also discussed.
