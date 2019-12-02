Total sales tax collections for the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal increased by 6.8% from the same period a year ago, City Manager Larry Stevens said. The cumulative total in October was 5.8%.
“Even though November is the lowest month in terms of receipts for the budget year — it was still a record November none-the-less — and we were a little over 11% above what we took in a year ago,” Stevens said.
City Finance Director Warren Porter’s office notes that the largest sales categories were department stores, and the building material dealers category.
Each of the seven cities surveyed in the metropolitan area had encouraging sales tax revenue increases as well, Stevens continued.
“November was our first negative use tax period since August 2018,” Stevens said. “We were down 12.4% from what we were last year. However for the year we’re still up 17%, but then again as a cumulative total, that compares to the 27% that we were up a month ago.”
Porter noted that the leveling off of use tax revenue was expected for the city. Sales tax and use tax revenues remain above the city’s budget projections for 2% growth.
